Katseye's 'Gnarly' makes NME's top 50 songs of the year list
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 17:02
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Girl group Katseye’s “Gnarly” from its second EP “Beautiful Chaos” ranked fifth on British music magazine NME’s “50 Best Songs of 2025” list.
The list, released by NME on Monday, features tracks by world-renowned artists who have captivated audiences and critics alike, including PinkPantheress, Rosalia and Lady Gaga. “Gnarly” earned high praise for showcasing Katseye’s bold approach to K-pop, earning it one of the top spots.
“When Katseye debuted in 2024, they seemed to be following a soft, cutesy approach to girl group superstardom,” wrote NME in its list. “In April, they unceremoniously booted all sweetness out of the picture with the attitude and divisive edge of ‘Gnarly.’”
“Gnarly” blends hyper-pop with dance and funk elements. Global hitmakers like producers Pink Slip, Tim Randolph, Bang Si-hyuk and Slow Rabbit collaborated to create a bold and experimental sound that created a sensation upon its release, according to HYBE Labels.
“Gnarly” peaked at No. 52 and No. 90 on the UK's Official Singles Top 100 and the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 respectively, two of the world's top pop charts. Even six months after its release, the song continues to enjoy steady popularity, reentering major global song charts and the Billboard Hot 100 alongside Katseye’s hit song “Gabriela.”
Katseye debuted in 2024 with the song “Debut.” The sextet was formed by HYBE’s reality competition series “Dream Academy” (2023), produced in collaboration with Geffen Records.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)