SM Entertainment to wrap up global tour with concert in Bangkok next year
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 15:50
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
SM Entertainment will wrap up its 30th anniversary global tour with a large-scale SM TOWN Live concert in Bangkok on Feb. 14, 2026, marking the tour’s finale and the brand’s first concert in Thailand in over a decade.
The agency said that the upcoming concert will feature performances by a wide lineup of SM artists, including Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation; SHINee’s Key and Minho; EXO, Irene, Seulgi and Joy of Red Velvet; NCT 127; NCT Dream; WayV; aespa; Riize; and NCT Wish.
Titled "SM TOWN Live 2025–26 [The Culture, The Future] in Bangkok," the concert will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand’s largest venue. The last SM TOWN Live show in Bangkok was held in November 2012.
The 30th anniversary tour began in Seoul in January this year and has since traveled through Mexico City, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
SM Entertainment will hold two concerts in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2026, before closing the tour with the Bangkok show, which coincides with the anniversary of the agency's founding.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)