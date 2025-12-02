TWS sells out shows in Macau and Kaohsiung for '24/7:WITH:US' tour
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 17:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band TWS has sold out every seat for its first-ever tour dates in Macau and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and will add an extra show in Macau on Jan. 25, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.
Both presale and general sales for TWS’s “24/7:WITH:US” tour in Macau and Kaohsiung saw heavy traffic and immediately sold out across all dates, Pledis Entertainment said. With demand far outstripping supply, the agency said an extra show in Macau will be added on Jan. 25.
The tour marks TWS’s first stand-alone concerts in the region. The group will perform at Studio City Event Center in Macau between Jan. 24 to 25, followed by a show at Kaohsiung Music Center on Jan. 31.
TWS has shown steady momentum throughout Asia since debuting its “24/7:WITH:US” tour earlier this year, according to Pledis Entertainment. The group sold out 16,000 seats at its first Seoul concerts in June and went on to attract about 50,000 fans across six Japanese cities in July.
The group will continue its year-end run on major global stages. It appears on Fuji TV’s “2025 FNS Music Festival” on Wednesday, followed by the “10th Asia Artist Awards 2025” on Saturday KBS2’s “2025 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan” on Jan. 14 and “Countdown Japan 25/26” on Jan. 27.
TWS, consisting of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, debuted with the EP “Sparkling Blue,” featuring the lead track “Plot Twist” in January 2024. The band's name, pronounced “Two-us,” is an abbreviation of “Twenty Four Seven With Us.”
