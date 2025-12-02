The Korean talent and heart behind 'Zootopia 2'
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 19:51 Updated: 02 Dec. 2025, 20:01
The film “Zootopia 2" is proving to be a major box office hit, having become one of the top 10 worldwide releases of 2025 within a week of its release. Behind its success are several Korean animators who helped shape the sequel nearly a decade after the first movie.
The film opened in Korea on Nov. 26 and drew 2.26 million moviegoers in just six days. Its global ticket sales have already surpassed $556.4 million, driven by the enduring appeal of its lead characters, rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and her fox partner Nick Wilde.
While the story picks up immediately from where the first film left its audience, the sequel expands the Zootopia universe with new characters and locations while reinforcing its predecessor's message about embracing diversity and striving for coexistence.
Korean staff contributed significantly to the project.
In a video interview on Tuesday, animators Lee Hyun-min and Choi Young-jae and animation supervisor Lee Sook-hee said that a key challenge was ensuring the sequel stayed consistent with the original, despite the nine-year gap between release dates.
“We focused on how Judy and Nick, now partners, clash over their differences and work through those conflicts,” Lee Hyun-min said.
Choi highlighted how that evolving relationship shaped the animation process.
“The dialogue [between Judy and Nick when she visits his house for the first time] at the front door changed four times,” Choi said. “We had to update the animation each time. It was all part of our effort to highlight their chemistry and how they complement each other’s flaws.”
Lee Sook-hee, who oversaw the film’s overall environment design, said the director asked for a world that was “bigger, more expansive and glamorous” than the first.
“We placed iconic buildings throughout [the background] to keep the identity of Zootopia intact, even while expanding the world,” she said.
The animators paid special attention to microlevel details such as fur, facial wrinkles and nose twitches to portray each character's personality.
“We gave Judy a small, expressive mouth and nose to contrast with her large eyes, underlining her blend of cuteness and courage,” Lee Hyun-min said.
Her and Choi's favorite scene is when Judy and Nick reconcile and accept each other's differences.
“That moment hit me the most [emotionally],” Lee Hyun-min said. “I moved to the United States alone when I was young, so I’ve related to Judy, who tries hard in an unfamiliar place, since the first film. When she says [to Nick], ‘Maybe we’re just different,’ it was sad but also moving.”
Lee Sook-hee said she, too, identifies with Judy.
“As a woman working in a major company like Disney, I relate to the pressure Judy feels to prove herself,” she said. “The hug between Judy and Nick after they came to understand each other stayed with me the most.”
Choi had a slightly different answer when it came to his favorite character: “I liked Judy in the first film, but Nick really grew on me in the sequel. I admire his calm confidence and sense of responsibility.”
Lee Hyun-min and Choi said modern audiences often watch clips on repeat or break scenes down frame by frame, which raises the stakes for animators.
“We try to add small details and Easter eggs that people can discover even on their hundredth viewing,” they said. “We hope every rewatch reveals something new.”
Lee Sook-hee pointed to the film's themes as a key reason for its universal appeal.
“More than 700 people worked on this movie,” she said. “We all come from different races, genders, ages and backgrounds. We shared opinions throughout production, and that helped shape a story that many people can relate to.
“The animals bicker and struggle, but they still find a way to live together. I think that message of coexistence resonates with audiences everywhere.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG HYUN-MOK [[email protected]]
