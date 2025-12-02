 Explosion of antiaircraft shell injures four military personnel in Paju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Explosion of antiaircraft shell injures four military personnel in Paju

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 16:30
The picture shows the Ministry of Defense logo in central Seoul. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

The picture shows the Ministry of Defense logo in central Seoul. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

 
An explosion involving a 30-millimeter (1.2-inch) antiaircraft shell injured four military personnel at an Army training site in Paju, Gyeonggi, the Army announced Tuesday. 
 
The incident on Tuesday occurred during an antiaircraft firing drill, when a round became stuck in the automatic loader. The explosion happened as personnel attempted to remove the shell.
 

Related Article

 
Three noncommissioned officers and one civilian military employee suffered injuries and were airlifted by a military helicopter to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.
 
They suffered shoulder injuries, injuries from falling and ringing in the ears, but remain in stable condition and are not in life-threatening danger.
 
“We are doing our utmost to ensure the treatment and recovery of those injured,” an Army official said. “Military investigators are looking into the exact cause of the explosion.” 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Army injury anti-aircraft shell

More in Defense

Explosion of antiaircraft shell injures four military personnel in Paju

Korea's Air Force to join this year's U.S.-led Christmas humanitarian operation

Project launched to develop short-range air-to-air missiles for homegrown fighter jets

Korea, Norway defense chiefs discuss security and arms industry cooperation

Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor, Shell team up on the environment

First indigenous KF-21 fighter jet enters final assembly phase

North Korea says Thursday test-fire was anti-aircraft missile

All flights to be grounded for 35 minutes Thursday during CSAT English section

KAI signs ￦180-billion T-50 trainer jet supply deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)