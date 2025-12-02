Explosion of antiaircraft shell injures four military personnel in Paju
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 16:30
An explosion involving a 30-millimeter (1.2-inch) antiaircraft shell injured four military personnel at an Army training site in Paju, Gyeonggi, the Army announced Tuesday.
The incident on Tuesday occurred during an antiaircraft firing drill, when a round became stuck in the automatic loader. The explosion happened as personnel attempted to remove the shell.
Three noncommissioned officers and one civilian military employee suffered injuries and were airlifted by a military helicopter to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.
They suffered shoulder injuries, injuries from falling and ringing in the ears, but remain in stable condition and are not in life-threatening danger.
“We are doing our utmost to ensure the treatment and recovery of those injured,” an Army official said. “Military investigators are looking into the exact cause of the explosion.”
