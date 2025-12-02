 Korea's Air Force to join this year's U.S.-led Christmas humanitarian operation
Korea's Air Force to join this year's U.S.-led Christmas humanitarian operation

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:14
Air Force personnel send off mission crew members ahead of takeoff, as the Air Force announced on Dec. 2 that it will participate in the U.S. Pacific Air Forces-led Christmas air-drop operation from Dec. 7 to 14. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE]

Air Force personnel send off mission crew members ahead of takeoff, as the Air Force announced on Dec. 2 that it will participate in the U.S. Pacific Air Forces-led Christmas air-drop operation from Dec. 7 to 14. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE]

 
Korea's Air Force will take part in an annual U.S.-led humanitarian operation starting next week to deliver medicine and other basic necessities to remote Pacific islands ahead of the Christmas season, military officials said Tuesday.
 
Operation Christmas Drop, hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, is scheduled to take place from Dec. 7-14 to send medicine, clothes and daily necessities to residents of Micronesia.
 

This year, Korea will join the operation with Canada and Japan, with its Air Force mobilizing some 30 personnel and one C-130 transport plane. The relief supplies will be attached to parachutes and dropped from an altitude of some 60 meters.
 
The team will depart from the Air Force's 5th Air Mobility Wing, based at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern city of Busan, later in the day and return home on Dec. 16.
 
Korea has taken part in Operation Christmas Drop since 2021 as part of efforts to enhance cooperation with participating countries and boost its humanitarian capabilities.
 
Launched in 1952, the operation marks the longest-running humanitarian airlift operation conducted by the U.S. Air Force.
 

