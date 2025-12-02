 Project launched to develop short-range air-to-air missiles for homegrown fighter jets
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Project launched to develop short-range air-to-air missiles for homegrown fighter jets

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:35
Students from Gyeongbuk Aviation High School examine a model of the next-generation KF-21 fighter jet at the Air Force booth during the 2025 Korea Future Airport Expo in Daegu, on Nov. 26. [NEWS1]

Students from Gyeongbuk Aviation High School examine a model of the next-generation KF-21 fighter jet at the Air Force booth during the 2025 Korea Future Airport Expo in Daegu, on Nov. 26. [NEWS1]

 
The state arms procurement agency on Tuesday launched a 435.9 billion won project ($296 million) to develop short-range air-to-air guided missiles to be equipped on Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jets.
 
Under the plan, the country aims to develop guided missiles for homegrown fighter jets by 2032, in its bid to diversify the weapons systems for its fighter jets and increase arms exports, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 

Related Article

 
Local defense firms, including LIG Nex1 and Hanwha Aerospace, are expected to take part in the development project that will be led by the Agency for Defense Development.
 
The envisioned missile is expected to mark a key milestone in advancing Korea's airborne weapons systems and expanding the nation's defense industry in the aviation sector, a DAPA official said.
 

Yonhap
tags KF-21 fighter jets Defense Acquisition Program Administration Hanwha Aerospace

More in Defense

Project launched to develop short-range air-to-air missiles for homegrown fighter jets

Korea, Norway defense chiefs discuss security and arms industry cooperation

Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

Korean and Sweden defense chiefs hold first meeting in 14 years and discuss defense, arms cooperation

Emergency landing by Air Force F-35A caused by hydraulic hose rupture

Related Stories

KF-21's fourth prototype makes successful test flight

Fire away

Korea to build F-35 fighter jet maintenance facility at Cheongju air base

Police to investigate Indonesian engineer for suspected jetfighter tech theft

Indonesian engineers may have stolen key fighter jet technologies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)