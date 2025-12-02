Project launched to develop short-range air-to-air missiles for homegrown fighter jets

The state arms procurement agency on Tuesday launched a 435.9 billion won project ($296 million) to develop short-range air-to-air guided missiles to be equipped on Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jets.Under the plan, the country aims to develop guided missiles for homegrown fighter jets by 2032, in its bid to diversify the weapons systems for its fighter jets and increase arms exports, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).Local defense firms, including LIG Nex1 and Hanwha Aerospace, are expected to take part in the development project that will be led by the Agency for Defense Development.The envisioned missile is expected to mark a key milestone in advancing Korea's airborne weapons systems and expanding the nation's defense industry in the aviation sector, a DAPA official said.Yonhap