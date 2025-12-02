Korea, U.S. agree to launch consultative bodies to ensure fact sheet implementation
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 09:13
Korea and the United States agreed to swiftly launch a series of working-level consultative bodies to ensure a rapid and thorough follow-up on the key areas discussed by the countries' presidents during APEC, including nuclear energy, shipbuilding and nuclear-propelled submarines.
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo held talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington on Monday morning, during which the two discussed follow-up measures to the bilateral summit, Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.
The meeting marked the first high-level dialogue between the two countries since the presidents made reciprocal visits in August and October.
Park pressed for the early launch of bilateral consultations on Korea’s civilian uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, procedures that require discussions under the two countries’ nuclear cooperation framework, according to the ministry. Landau reportedly responded that Washington would maintain close communication with Seoul on the matter.
The two vice foreign ministers also agreed to work together so that consultations on nuclear-propelled submarines and shipbuilding cooperation can begin in earnest.
Park briefed Landau on Korea’s efforts to implement the joint fact sheet released on Nov. 14 and asked the United States to take corresponding steps, including promptly reducing tariffs.
On the issue of improving the U.S. visa system, the two sides assessed that tangible progress has been made since Landau’s visit to Seoul in September — including the creation of a dedicated visa counseling window for Korean companies.
Park also requested Landau’s continued attention to ensure that Korean businesspeople and technical personnel can travel to the United States smoothly and stably.
