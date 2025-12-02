 Korea to provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid for central Vietnam flood victims
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 09:23
People wade through floodwaters in Nha Trang in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa in this photo taken on Nov. 20. [AFP/YONHAP]

The Korean government will provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Vietnam to help those affected by severe typhoons and floods in the country's central region, officials said Monday.
 
Since mid-November, heavy rainfall in central Vietnam has triggered widespread floods and landslides, leaving at least 90 people dead so far.
 

The Seoul government plans to swiftly provide assistance to affected areas and residents in need, in consultation with the Vietnamese authorities, the Korean Embassy in Vietnam said, expressing hope that the aid will contribute to a swift recovery and the restoration of daily life.
 
Last year, Korea provided $2 million in support for recovery from Typhoon Yagi, which claimed 323 lives in Vietnam. In October, it also provided $1 million in humanitarian aid for victims of typhoons in northern Vietnam.

Yonhap
