UNHCR 친선대사 테오 제임스, 가족사 언급하며 한국의 난민 지원 촉구
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:31
Theo James, actor and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, invokes family history in call for Korean support of refugees
Monday, Nov. 24, 2025
For British actor Theo James, the issue of refugees is deeply personal, one tied up in family history. His grandfather, a young medical student in Athens when Nazi forces occupied Greece during World War II, escaped by rowing across the Aegean Sea and eventually found refuge in Damascus, Syria.
occupy: 점령하다
refuge: 피난처, 피신처
영국 배우 테오 제임스에게 난민 문제는 가족사에서 비롯된, 매우 개인적인 문제다. 그의 할아버지는 2차 세계 대전 당시 나치 군이 그리스를 점령했을 때 아테네의 젊은 의대생이었고, 에게해를 배로 건너 탈출한 뒤 결국 시리아 다마스쿠스에서 피난처를 찾았다.
“It’s become a kind of legend, one that’s always been part of my family history,” James said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday during his visit to the Seoul office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a global goodwill ambassador for the agency. “My grandfather and 12 other young men commandeered a little rowing boat and they made their way across the Aegean over about four days, and they almost drowned many times.”
commandeer: 징발하다, (몰래) 갖다 쓰다
유엔난민기구(UNHCR) 글로벌 친선대사 자격으로 서울사무소를 찾은 제임스는 “우리 가족에게는 일종의 전설처럼 내려오는 이야기”라고 말했다. 목요일(11월 20일) 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서다. 그는 “할아버지와 또래 청년 12명이 작은 노 젓는 보트를 몰래 마련해 에게해를 건넜는데, 나흘 가까이 항해하며 여러 번 익사할 뻔했다”고 전했다.
The parallel between his grandfather's experience and that of refugees today became unavoidable in 2011, when Syrians began fleeing the civil war tearing apart their country. Many crossed the same waters his grandfather had, only in reverse. While Greece received large numbers, Britain, where his grandfather ultimately settled, showed more hesitation.
hesitation: 주저하다, 망설이다
reverse: 역방향
settle: 정착하다
할아버지의 경험과 오늘날 난민들의 상황이 겹쳐 보이기 시작한 것은 2011년 시리아 내전으로 대규모 탈출이 이어지면서다. 많은 시리아 난민들은 그의 할아버지가 건넜던 바로 그 바다를, 역방향으로 건너 도피했다. 대량 유입을 감당한 그리스와 달리, 그의 할아버지가 최종적으로 정착한 영국은 수용에 보다 주저하는 태도를 보였다.
“My grandfather was in the same literal and metaphorical boat as refugees today,” he said. “That made me understand that becoming a refugee is something that can happen to anyone at any time.” That realization transformed a story he had grown up with from family lore into a personal mission.
literal: 말 그대로의
metaphorical: 비유적으로
mission: 사명
family lore: 가족사
그는 “할아버지는 오늘날의 난민들과 말 그대로도, 비유적으로도 똑같은 처지였다”고 말했다. “이 경험을 통해 난민이 된다는 것은 누구에게나 어느 순간에나 일어날 수 있는 일이라는 점을 이해하게 됐다”는 것이다. 이런 깨달음은 어린 시절부터 들어온 가족사를, 개인적 사명으로 바꿔놓았다.
James, who rose to global fame through his roles in the “Divergent” franchise (2014-2016) and the second season of “The White Lotus” (2022), began supporting the UNHCR in 2016 and was appointed a global goodwill ambassador last year. Only after he started working with the agency did James learn that his grandfather had also participated in early refugee relief efforts.
appoint: 임명하다
refugee relief: 난민 구호
‘다이버전트’ 시리즈(2014~2016)와 ‘화이트 로터스’ 시즌 2(2022)로 세계적인 명성을 얻은 제임스는 2016년부터 UNHCR를 지원하기 시작했으며, 지난해 글로벌 친선대사에 임명됐다. 제임스는 UNHCR과 활동을 시작한 뒤에야, 할아버지가 초기 난민 구호 활동에도 참여했다는 사실을 알게 됐다고 한다.
BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
