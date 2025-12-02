Gov't to hold energy conference with German partners on carbon neutrality

The government plans to hold an energy conference Tuesday in Seoul with German energy officials and experts to discuss ways to achieve net zero carbon emissions and expand the use of renewable energy, the Climate Ministry said.The conference, co-hosted by the German energy ministry, will provide a platform for energy companies and research institutes from the two countries to explore cooperation opportunities in the renewable energy sector, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said.The two sides will also hold a separate bilateral energy cooperation committee meeting to exchange views on their strategies on promoting the transition to renewable energy."The energy transition cooperation between Korea and Germany will contribute to the joint efforts of the international community to achieve climate and energy goals," a climate ministry official said in a press release.Yonhap