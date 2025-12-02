 Gov't to hold energy conference with German partners on carbon neutrality
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Gov't to hold energy conference with German partners on carbon neutrality

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:17
Participants stage a performance as part of a civic action event at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Nov. 6 calling on the government to set its 2035 national greenhouse gas reduction target at a 65-percent cut in this file photo. [YONHAP]

Participants stage a performance as part of a civic action event at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Nov. 6 calling on the government to set its 2035 national greenhouse gas reduction target at a 65-percent cut in this file photo. [YONHAP]

 
The government plans to hold an energy conference Tuesday in Seoul with German energy officials and experts to discuss ways to achieve net zero carbon emissions and expand the use of renewable energy, the Climate Ministry said.
 
The conference, co-hosted by the German energy ministry, will provide a platform for energy companies and research institutes from the two countries to explore cooperation opportunities in the renewable energy sector, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said.
 

Related Article

 
The two sides will also hold a separate bilateral energy cooperation committee meeting to exchange views on their strategies on promoting the transition to renewable energy.
 
"The energy transition cooperation between Korea and Germany will contribute to the joint efforts of the international community to achieve climate and energy goals," a climate ministry official said in a press release.
 

Yonhap
tags korea germany climate change net zero carbon emissions renewable energy

More in Environment

Gov't to hold energy conference with German partners on carbon neutrality

Climate activists, lawmakers discuss how to 'turn K-pop concerts into low-carbon events'

Temperatures across Korea expected to plunge Friday

Rain, wind, lighting expected Thursday, followed by freezing cold

Gov't gets tough on dust as winter smog season begins

Related Stories

[CHANGING WORLD] First challenge in saving the planet is energy

K-Water to focus on environment, society, good governance

Moon commits Korea to carbon neutrality by 2050

Korean, German officials, business leaders discuss climate change

Call to action
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)