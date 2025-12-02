 North's Kim sends congratulatory message to Lao president on ruling party founding anniversary
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 09:23
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, speaks with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang on Oct. 7, as the Lao official visited the North to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, in this photo from the Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 8. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message Tuesday to the Lao president on the 50th founding anniversary of the South Asian country's ruling party, state media reported.
 
"I extend warm congratulations and greetings to you and, through you, to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Lao people," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying in the message to President Thongloun Sisoulith.
 

Kim said the Lao people have made "remarkable successes" over the past 50 years in strengthening the people's democratic system and achieving the prosperity and development of the state under the party's leadership.
 
The North Korean leader also expressed "belief that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and the two countries will continue to develop on good terms in conformity with the spirit of the agreement reached at our meeting in Pyongyang," the KCNA noted.
 
Kim held a summit with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang in October on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party, where they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
 
The Lao president was among the few foreign state leaders and senior officials attending celebratory events marking the party anniversary in Pyongyang that month, including a military parade.
 
North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974.

Yonhap
