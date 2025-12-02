 Liberal, conservative groups to gather in Yeouido to mark 1st martial law anniversary
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:35
Broadcast booths from major networks are being set up at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 1, ahead of the first anniversary of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis. [YONHAP]

Liberal and conservative civic groups plan to hold separate rallies in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.
 
About 3,000 people representing various liberal civic groups will gather at Exit 5 of National Assembly Station in Yeouido at 7 p.m. to reflect on the efforts to defy the Dec. 3 martial law and impeach Yoon.
 

Notably, President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to participate in the outdoor rally, according to the presidential office.
 
Following the rally, liberal activists plan to march toward the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), also located on Yeouido.
 
Earlier on Wednesday, members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group, will hold separate rallies at the same location.
 
Meanwhile, about 400 conservative activists supporting Yoon plan to gather at Exit 3 of National Assembly Station at 2 p.m. to call for Lee's resignation. They will then march toward the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Party and the PPP.
 
Another group of conservatives plan to hold a rally in front of the PPP headquarters at 3 p.m. to assert the legitimacy of the martial law imposition and oppose the party's apology for the emergency measure.
 
Yoon's supporters will also gather at Hongik University Station in western Seoul on Wednesday morning before marching toward the presidential office in Yongsan.

Yonhap
tags Martial law Yoon Suk Yeol National Assembly

