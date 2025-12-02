 Rival parties settle deal on 2026 budget, set stage for Nat'l Assembly to pass it Tuesday
Rival parties settle deal on 2026 budget, set stage for Nat'l Assembly to pass it Tuesday

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 10:26
Kim Byung-kee, right, floor leader of the liberal Democratic Party, and Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, pose for a photo at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 2, after the rival parties reached a last-minute deal on next year's national budget and agreed to pass it through parliament the same day, just hours before the legal deadline. [YONHAP]

Rival parties have reached a last-minute deal on next year's national budget and agreed to pass it through the National Assembly on Tuesday, just hours before the legal deadline.
 
The liberal Democratic Party and the conservative People Power Party will hold a plenary session at 4 p.m. this day to vote on the budget bill.
 

The government's 728 trillion-won ($498 billion) budget proposal for 2026 had been pending in parliament, with the two sides seeking to narrow differences on key items, including the budget for local gift certificate programs.

tags Democratic Party People Power Party Korea

