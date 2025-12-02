Rival parties settle deal on 2026 budget, set stage for Nat'l Assembly to pass it Tuesday
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 10:26
Rival parties have reached a last-minute deal on next year's national budget and agreed to pass it through the National Assembly on Tuesday, just hours before the legal deadline.
The liberal Democratic Party and the conservative People Power Party will hold a plenary session at 4 p.m. this day to vote on the budget bill.
The government's 728 trillion-won ($498 billion) budget proposal for 2026 had been pending in parliament, with the two sides seeking to narrow differences on key items, including the budget for local gift certificate programs.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
