Cold wave coming
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 19:47
People walk across Sejong-daero intersection in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 2, ahead of a cold wave forecast across most of Korea as frigid northern air moves in. Temperatures in Seoul and Incheon are expected to drop to minus 8 degrees Celsius on the morning of Dec. 3. [YONHAP]
People walk across Sejong-daero intersection in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 2, ahead of a cold wave forecast across most of Korea as frigid northern air moves in. Temperatures in Seoul and Incheon are expected to drop to minus 8 degrees Celsius on the morning of Dec. 3. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)