 Defense chief apologizes for military's involvement in Yoon's martial law bid last year
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 18:36
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back briefs the public on the results of the 57th Security Consultative Meeting after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, on Nov. 14. [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Tuesday apologized for the military's involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid last December.
 
Ahn issued the apology in a Facebook post just a day before the first anniversary, as the now-ousted Yoon imposed the short-lived martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. At that time, the defense ministry was under the helm of his predecessor, Kim Yong-hyun.
 

“I formally apologize on behalf of the military for endangering the people, leaving a deep wound on the majority of innocent service members and for committing the grave crime of trespassing on the National Assembly and the National Election Commission,” Ahn wrote.
 
Ahn said upon his appointment as the first civilian defense minister in 64 years that he promised to rebuild the military into one for the people and break from a past in which the military was “wasted as a tool for emergency martial law.”
 
“I have made every effort from the beginning, believing that each step we take will serve as a historic milestone in ending the insurrection and establishing civilian control,” he added.
 
Military and police forces were deployed to the National Assembly on the night of the martial law to prevent lawmakers from voting down the decree.
 
Top generals appointed by Yoon, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander and former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, are currently under trial for playing key roles in the insurrection.
 

