Gov't says Coupang's electronic signature key exploited in data breach

A massive data breach attack against e-commerce giant Coupang that has affected over 30 million customers' data lasted from June to November and involved the exploitation of the company's electronic signature key, according to officials Tuesday."As we review all log data from July last year to November this year, we have confirmed that private data from more than 30 million accounts was leaked," Second Vice Minister of Science and ICT Ryu Je-myung said during a parliamentary session. "The attack was carried out from June 24 to Nov. 8."He said the attacker used Coupang's electronic signature key, which is required to access the company's servers.Yonhap