 Instagram post of incident at Starbucks adds to rising anti-Chinese sentiment online
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 10:44
Customers thought to be Chinese tourists are seen drinking soju and eating outside food in a Starbucks branch in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 1 in this photo uploaded by a user to Instagram the same day. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Customers thought to be Chinese tourists are seen drinking soju and eating outside food in a Starbucks branch in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 1 in this photo uploaded by a user to Instagram the same day. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A group of customers thought to be Chinese tourists brought fried chicken and soju into a Starbucks cafe in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Monday, drawing online backlash. The incident adds to an alarming uptick in anti-Chinese sentiment in Korea that Seoul and Beijing have recently condemned.
 
An Instagram post was uploaded on Monday showing six or seven tourists eating chicken and drinking soju bought elsewhere while sitting at a table after ordering drinks.
 

Related Article

 
The post was titled "Chinese people drinking soju and eating chicken at Starbucks" and soon went viral across the internet.
 
Social media users denounced the behavior, writing comments such as “I want to curse at them, but I won’t in case I get fined,” “It’s unpleasant to see” and “This is below common sense.”
 
A Starbucks spokesperson said their staff told the group that outside food was not allowed and that the group cleared the items immediately. 
 
“Most customers comply with our no outside food rule, but we will establish stricter guidelines to deal with similar cases,” the spokesperson added.
 
Complaints about misconduct by some Chinese tourists have increased in recent weeks. 
 
Posts on online communities have alleged that visitors relieved themselves near the stone walls of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, in Hallasan National Park on Jeju Island and on streets in Jeju.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
