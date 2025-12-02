 Prosecutors will not appeal 'Choco Pie theft' case, confirming acquittal
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 20:21
A Choco Pie, left, and Custard cake snack [KIM JUN-HEE]

 
Prosecutors said Tuesday they will not appeal an appellate court ruling that found a worker not guilty of "stealing" two snacks worth 1,050 won (70 cents) from a fridge at a company office last year.
 
On Thursday, the Jeonju District Court handed down the verdict, reversing a lower court ruling that had sentenced him to a fine of 50,000 won and drew nationwide public outcry.
 

The defendant was charged with taking a 400 won Choco Pie — a chocolate-covered marshmallow-filled snack — and a 650 won Custard cake from a logistics company in Wanju and eating them without permission in January last year.
 
The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said it would respect the appellate court decision and not seek an appeal to the Supreme Court, finalizing the ruling.
 
"We will continue to fulfill our core duties while listening to the public," it said.
 
Prosecutors had initially sought punishment against the worker but later requested the appeals court to defer the sentencing after convening a civic committee to review whether the steps it took were appropriate amid public outcry.

Yonhap
