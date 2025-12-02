Special prosecutors search another special counsel team for evidence related to ex-first lady

Special prosecutors investigating corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee searched another special counsel team Tuesday to secure evidence related to alleged attempts to silence investigations Kim faced, officials said.Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team sent investigators to execute a court-issued warrant to seize documents from special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, which is investigating allegations related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid for martial law.The search-and-seizure was conducted as a procedural formality to allow Cho's team to share evidence.Min's team seeks to secure text records between Kim and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae from May last year through Telegram, in which Kim reportedly asked Park about progress in investigations she faced.Prosecutors at the time were investigating Kim on suspicion of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and receiving a luxury bag. Around the time of the messages, Yoon also had multiple phone conversations with Park.Later that month, the Justice Ministry conducted a sweeping personnel change at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which was handling Kim's cases.A prosecution team later dropped charges against Kim in the stock manipulation and luxury handbag cases.Yonhap