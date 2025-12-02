Temperatures to plummet this week nationwide, snow expected on west coast
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 15:44
A sharp overnight drop in temperatures is expected to bring the coldest day of the season so far on Wednesday, with apparent temperatures in Seoul forecast to plunge to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Heavy snow is expected to accumulate along the west coasts of South Chungcheong and North and South Jeolla during Wednesday's early hours, and Seoul may see its first snowfall of the season.
Strong cold air at upper atmospheric levels — reaching as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius — will descend over the Korean Peninsula starting Tuesday, sending temperatures tumbling nationwide, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). With strong northwesterly winds, the apparent temperature is expected to remain below freezing throughout the day.
As of 9 p.m. Monday, the KMA issued a cold wave advisory for Seoul and other parts of central Korea. In Seoul, the morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach minus 8 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius.
Some areas of the capital region, such as Yangju in Gyeonggi, may see apparent temperatures fall as low as minus 17 degrees Celsius.
Cold northwesterly winds blowing across the relatively warm waters of the Yellow Sea are also expected to create strong snow clouds. These clouds will move inland, bringing heavy localized snowfall to the west coasts of South Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces from early to late morning on Wednesday.
Snowfall in these regions is expected to reach between three and eight centimeters. In the mountainous areas of Jeju Island, accumulations could reach up to 10 centimeters.
“With snow accumulation, icy roads and black ice are likely in many areas,” the KMA warned. “Drivers should reduce speed and use extra caution, and pedestrians are advised to be careful as well.”
On Thursday, more cloud bands are expected to move in from the west, bringing snow or rain to central Korea. Seoul may see its first snowfall of the season, with around one centimeter expected. Eastern Gyeonggi and the inland areas of Gangwon are forecast to receive up to five centimeters of snow.
“The first snowfall in Seoul is expected between the afternoon and evening of the fourth,” said KMA forecast analyst Gong Sang-min. “a developing low-pressure system from the Bohai Sea is forecast to pass through the northern central regions, bringing heavy snow primarily to central Korea.”
The cold spell is expected to ease starting Friday. Over the weekend — Saturday and Sunday — high pressure will bring mostly clear skies nationwide.
Morning lows will range from minus 6 to minus 7 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs are expected to range from 5 to 16 degrees Celsius, near or slightly above seasonal averages.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)