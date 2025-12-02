Three referred to prosecutors for smuggling nearly 2 million cigarettes, avoiding $4.2 million in taxes

Customs authorities said on Tuesday that they have cracked down on three individuals accused of smuggling nearly 2 million packs of cigarettes and making false customs declarations to avoid taxes.Seoul Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service has referred the suspects to the prosecution on charges of violating the Customs Act.According to authorities, the suspects reportedly smuggled 1.75 million packs of exported cigarettes to Korea.They deceived authorities by declaring boxes filled with water bottles and newspapers as cigarettes while hiding the actual cigarettes in a secret warehouse in the port city of Busan, approximately 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of Seoul, authorities said.Consequently, the suspects evaded paying around 6.1 billion won ($4.2 million) in taxes.The ringleader is reportedly on trial for a similar cigarette smuggling attempt and was found to have amassed assets worth hundreds of millions of won, including an apartment in Seoul.Customs authorities said they seized the assets in cooperation with the prosecution.Yonhap