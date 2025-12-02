Top court finalizes 25-year prison sentence for infamous Korean drug lord

Temperatures to plummet this week nationwide, snow expected on west coast

Three referred to prosecutors for smuggling nearly 2 million cigarettes, avoiding $4.2 million in taxes

Man who impersonated President Lee turns self in after fake post about new taxes

Data Ministry, UN to host symposium on aging population

Related Stories

Can delivering a drug parcel without drugs land you in jail? Korea's top court says yes.

Gov't to launch new multiagency task force to investigate drug crimes

Drug ring referred to prosecutors for using ‘buried stash’ smuggling method

Police arrest 122 people for allegedly distributing, using meth

Two tons of cocaine seized from foreign ship in Korea's biggest drug bust