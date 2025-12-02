 Worker dies after rock falls on them while restoring medieval artifact in North Chungcheong
Worker dies after rock falls on them while restoring medieval artifact in North Chungcheong

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 16:50
A worker who was performing restoration work at a cultural heritage site in Jecheon, North Chungcheong, died Tuesday after a rock fell on them, local authorities said. 
 
The accident reportedly occurred at 9:19 a.m. in Songhak-myeon while the worker was removing accumulated soil from the engraved rock inscription at the former site of Soaksa, a temple believed to have been built during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). 
 

A rock from the surrounding area fell, pinning the worker.
 
The worker was immediately taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. While medical staff were able to restart the workers' heart, they died soon after.
 
The rock inscription at the Soaksa site dates to the late Joseon period and commemorates donors to Soaksa.
 
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
