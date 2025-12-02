 Martial law: One year later
Korea JoongAng Daily

Martial law: One year later

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
A year after the emergency martial law declaration, Korea’s political landscape has shifted decisively toward President Lee Jae Myung and the Democratic Party, yet concerns about the health of democracy have only intensified. Power has consolidated across branches of government, with critics warning that prosecutorial authority has been weakened and state oversight mechanisms are increasingly used for partisan aims. The People Power Party, diminished by internal factionalism and the lingering shadow of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, offers little resistance. Hopes that impeachment would reset the system have faded, and many fear Korea’s democracy has worsened, not improved. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
Martial law: One year later

