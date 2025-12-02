In an era of ‘appealing to pragmatism,’ Lee Myung-bak gains new attention

A new Gallup Korea survey released on Friday on the performances of former presidents caught some attention last week, particularly because former President Yoon Suk Yeol ranked below Chun Doo-hwan, the military dictator who seized power through a bloody coup and ordered troops to suppress pro-democracy protesters. Yet the more striking result involved former President Lee Myung-bak — widely referred to as "MB" in Korea.The poll asked whether each former president had “more achievements than failures” or “more failures than achievements.” MB received 35 percent positive responses, behind Roh Moo-hyun at 68 percent, Park Chung Hee at 62 percent, Kim Dae-jung at 60 percent and Kim Young-sam at 42 percent. Because such surveys reflect the current political environment — where support for the Democratic Party (DP), at 42 percent, far outweighs that for the People Power Party (PPP) at 24 percent after conservatives were devastated by martial law and impeachment — progressive presidents naturally receive stronger evaluations. Even so, MB’s performance stands out.Notably, MB outpaced former President Moon Jae-in, who recorded 33 percent positive responses despite having long enjoyed robust support among liberal voters. MB’s ratio of credit to blame — 35 percent to 46 percent — was solid compared with other conservative leaders: Yoon at 12 percent to 77 percent, Chun at 16 percent to 68 percent, Park Geun-hye at 17 percent to 65 percent and Roh Tae-woo at 18 percent to 50 percent. In a similar Gallup Korea survey in 2015, MB’s ratio was 12 percent to 64 percent. By 2023, it had improved to 32 percent to 54 percent. This year’s numbers mark another step upward. For years, the liberal camp grouped MB with other conservative presidents and mounted relentless criticism, but this poll shows some distance from that view. Gallup Korea noted that “positive assessments have increased and negative assessments have declined, suggesting a degree of reevaluation.”Part of this shift appears tied to renewed scrutiny of MB’s record. His administration is associated with overcoming the aftermath of the global financial crisis, advancing green growth, completing the Korea-U.S. FTA and securing the landmark nuclear power plant contract in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE deal, worth $40 billion and representing the first export of a Korean nuclear reactor design, elevated Korea’s strategic presence in the Middle East. Later, former President Yoon concluded a $30 billion investment agreement with the UAE, an outcome that rested partly on the trust built during MB’s presidency. President Lee Jae Myung’s announcement last month of cooperation with the UAE on defense and an AI data center also sits on the foundation established in MB’s era.Another factor is the renewed appeal of MB’s political identity: “centrist pragmatism.” Today’s politics — driven by figures like DP party leader Jung Chung-rae and Jang Dong-hyeok—often resembles an arena of unthinking factional conflict rather than reasoned debate. As political and social divisions deepen to levels not seen since the turbulent years immediately after Korea’s liberation in 1945, MB’s brand of practical centrism naturally draws fresh attention as a potential alternative.President Lee Jae Myung also emphasizes pragmatism whenever possible. The central theme of his June inauguration was a pledge to build a “just and unified government” and a “flexible, pragmatic administration.” Yet the gap between rhetoric and reality has widened. The administration’s effort to pursue what critics call a “soft purge” through the “task force for government innovation and constitutional integrity” raises concerns. Although the stated purpose is to examine public officials’ connections to the martial law incident, the initiative risks devolving into labeling disfavored officials and compiling lists for political cleansing.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which became the starting point for the task force due to the so-called “martial law–related cable” dispute, has descended into turmoil. Anonymous accusations circulate, and ambassadorial appointments have stalled. Among veteran diplomats, rumors spread that “everyone except those aligned with the DP will be forced out.” For a government that promotes pragmatic diplomacy abroad, applying ideological criteria to its own diplomatic corps poses an untenable contradiction.The administration now faces a decisive question: Is it truly a pragmatic government, or merely a government that invokes pragmatism as a slogan? Genuine practicality requires protecting institutional stability, not undermining it. It requires competence over political theatrics. And it demands confidence in the civil service rather than fostering fear.