Ruling party’s push for a second special counsel raises concerns of political calculation

Jung Chung-rae, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, said Monday that “it is time to consider a second comprehensive special counsel investigation to address what the three existing special probes have not completed.” His proposal would merge the Marine Corps probe, which ended on Friday, with the martial law probe and the Kim Keon Hee probe, which are set to conclude on Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The call comes two days before the first anniversary of the martial law crisis, but it is unclear whether his position reflects the view of most citizens. The ruling party leader appears to be treating the current moment as if it were still the days immediately after martial law. His refusal to trust any state institution other than a special counsel risks disappointing a public that has spent the past year trying to move past the trauma.The rationale Jung offered is not persuasive. He argued that unresolved issues from the three probes would be transferred to the National Office of Investigation, and that the People Power Party (PPP) would accuse the Lee Jae Myung administration of bias and use the issue for political attacks. But this would suggest the ruling party lacks confidence in the police, despite its own decision to abolish the state prosecution service and expand police authority. His comments came on the same day the police publicly apologized for blocking lawmakers’ access to the National Assembly during the Dec. 3 martial law incident and pledged never again to cooperate with unconstitutional or unlawful actions. It is difficult to imagine police leadership welcoming the ruling party’s expression of distrust.The three special probes may well leave loose ends. The Marine Corps probe revealed the truth behind the “presidential anger” controversy, but did not clarify why efforts to protect former division commander Im Sung-keun were set in motion. The Kim Keon Hee and martial law probes have been uncovering new details in rapid succession, leaving little time for a thorough conclusion. Yet remaining questions are not a reason to rewrite laws or shake the investigative system. The probes, funded and authorized by the National Assembly, should be completed according to statute, and any remaining matters should be handled by the National Office of Investigation. This would strengthen, not weaken, the legitimacy of overcoming the insurrection.Jung also criticized the courts, saying that the rejection of certain arrest warrants showed that “Chief Justice Jo Hee-de’s judiciary is acting as a shield for insurrectionist forces.” He went on to call for a dedicated martial law court and a court specializing in martial law–related warrants. By framing judicial disagreement as obstruction, he is attempting to use the courts as fuel for political reform. These unconstitutional remarks ignore judicial independence and the dignity of the bench. The PPP accuses the ruling camp of “seeking people’s courts staffed with judges aligned with the administration” and of preparing for next June’s local elections through “fabricated accusations and political maneuvering.”Both parties accuse each other, yet both appear focused on rallying hard-line supporters. One year after martial law, political calculation still takes precedence over the public.