Tuesday's fortune: Good money and relationship news for most everyone but Monkey and Rooster
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 05:00
On Tuesday, most signs will experience smooth finances, strong energy and positive social or relationship moments, while a few—particularly Monkey and Rooster—should stay cautious, avoid overspending and keep a low profile. Overall, the day encourages balanced actions, early starts, teamwork, thoughtful communication and seizing opportunities as they arise.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Connection | 🧭 South
🔹 A good day to purchase or receive something new
🔹 Appreciate the present — it surpasses the past
🔹 Adapt actively to changes
🔹 Meetings or social encounters may arise
🔹 Helpful information or proposals may come your way
🔹 Deepen interest in foreign cultures or languages
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Pleasant moments and reasons to smile
🔹 A stroke of “food luck”
🔹 An appointment or meeting may form
🔹 Momentum strengthens in ongoing tasks
🔹 Understanding grows with senior figures
🔹 Progress, not setback, shapes the day
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Maintain neutrality and balance
🔹 Eat well even without appetite
🔹 Don’t use a big tool for a small task
🔹 Read people carefully and handle them wisely
🔹 Seek advice from experienced mentors
🔹 Support others quietly, not as the lead role
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose vegetables and fruits over heavy foods
🔹 Focus on easily digested meals
🔹 Predict outcomes with care
🔹 Small concessions may lead to greater gain
🔹 Think broadly, look far ahead
🔹 Keep relationships smooth with those around you
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Aim to “eat the bird and the egg” — maximize benefits
🔹 Enjoy respect or filial appreciation
🔹 Morning luck outshines the afternoon
🔹 Start tasks earlier than others
🔹 Blocks clear and tangles loosen
🔹 A lively, energetic day unfolds
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotion or sentiment
🔹 Act quietly and discreetly
🔹 Every child brings both joy and worry
🔹 Avoid head-on confrontations
🔹 Don’t mistreat others, nor let yourself be mistreated
🔹 Refrain from gossip or speaking behind others’ backs
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 More is better: people, ideas, resources
🔹 Tasks and people fall into the right places
🔹 Small efforts accumulate into big success
🔹 Everything may feel satisfying from top to bottom
🔹 Team play works better than solo efforts
🔹 You’ll find unity and shared spirit today
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Forget age — feel the youth in your rhythm
🔹 A refreshing and delightful day
🔹 Unexpected tasks or events may appear
🔹 Odds of success outpace failure
🔹 Actively seize opportunities
🔹 A productive, forward-moving day
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 No money-lending, no emotional decision-making
🔹 Don’t assume everything is rosy — stay alert
🔹 Remember: nothing comes free
🔹 Stay low-key and avoid attention from seniors
🔹 Skip social meetings for now
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Maintain dignity in words and actions
🔹 Avoid cold foods; keep the body warm
🔹 Speak less and listen more
🔹 What you see may differ from what you hear
🔹 Use gentle, considerate language
🔹 Expenses may arise unexpectedly
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Worries fade; joy fills the day
🔹 Today may feel like the best day
🔹 Knock — and the door opens
🔹 Dreams can be realized; express your wish
🔹 Luck leans your way
🔹 Enjoy small but certain happiness
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t be stingy — spend well
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 People are your greatest asset
🔹 Side income or extra work may arise
🔹 Rising money luck — consider investing
🔹 A lucky, cheerful day awaits
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
