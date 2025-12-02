캄보디아 첫 국제 골프 대회에 모인 프로 골프의 전설들
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:28
Pro golf Legends bring sport to Cambodia for first time as Scotland’s Drysdale takes Vattanac trophy
캄보디아 첫 국제 골프 대회에 모인 프로 골프의 전설들
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Friday-Sunday November, 2025
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Golf came of age in Cambodia last week as the Legends Tour pulled into Phnom Penh for the first international tournament ever to be hosted by the country.
come of age :성숙 단계에 이르다, 본격적으로 자리 잡다
host: 개최하다
pull into: (투어·이벤트가) ~에 들어오다
지난주 레전드투어가 처음으로 프놈펜에서 열리면서, 캄보디아 골프계가 본격적인 성장 기회를 맞았다. 이번 대회는 캄보디아가 처음으로 주최한 국제 골프 대회이다.
Played at the acclaimed Sir Nick Faldo — designed East Course at Vattanac Golf Resort, the Legends Tour brought a field of former stars of the European Tour and PGA to the Southeast Asian country. Due to course conditions at the next planned stop in Vietnam, the Legends Tour is now instead staying at Vattanac for a second week, this time on the west course.
acclaimed : 호평받는
planned stop: 예정된 개최지, 일정
닉 팔도 경이 설계해 호평을 받는 바타낙 골프리조트 이스트 코스에서 열린 레전드투어는 유럽투어와 PGA의 전 스타 선수를 대거 캄보디아로 불러왔다. 당초 다음 개최지였던 베트남 코스 사정으로 레전드투어는 이번 주엔 바타낙 웨스트 코스에서 두 번째 대회를 이어가게 됐다.
Part professional tour and part exhibition, the Legends Tour, the current name of the European Senior Tour, is a professional golf tour for players over the age of 50. Participants include 16 former major winners and 10 former Ryder Cup captains, although 2005 U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell was the only one to come to Phnom Penh last week.
exhibition: 전시, 이벤트 경기
major winner: 메이저 대회 우승자
captain: 주장
레전드투어는 프로 투어인 동시에 일종의 이벤트 경기의 성격을 지니고 있으며, 유럽 시니어투어의 공식 명칭이기도 하다. 50세 이상 선수들이 참가하는 프로 투어로, 메이저 우승자 16명과 라이더컵 전 주장 10명이 참여한다. 단, 지난주 프놈펜대회에는 2005년 US오픈 우승자 마이클 캠벨이 유일하게 참가했다.
Scotland’s David Drysdale took the trophy in the first Vattanac tournament on Nov. 23, finishing 12-under to narrowly pip Peter Baker and Anthony Wall to the post. The tournament is played over three days, and Drysdale rode a dominant closing 66 to jump up the rankings and take his first Legends Tour title.
narrowly: 아슬아슬하게
pip (someone) to the post: 간발의 차로 이기다
closing (round): 마지막 라운드
jump up: 급상승하다
스코틀랜드의 데이비드 드라이즈데일은 11월 23일 열린 첫 바타낙 대회에서 12언더파로 우승하며, 피터 베이커와 앤서니 월을 간발의 차로 제쳤다. 대회는 사흘간 이어지며, 드라이즈데일은 마지막 날 압도적인 66타를 기록하면서 순위를 끌어올린 덕에 첫 레전드투어 우승컵을 차지했다.
“Vattanac Legends Championship winner sounds fantastic,” said Drysdale. “It’s been a long time coming, but it feels amazing. I played great today and I’m delighted to get it done. I felt pretty calm and was just trying to stay focused and hit one good shot after another.”
fantastic: 환상적인
a long time coming: 오래 기다려 온 결과
stay focused: 집중력을 유지하다
드라이즈데일은 “바타낙 레전드 챔피언십 우승자라는 수식이 정말 환상적으로 들린다”며 “오랜 기다림 끝에 이뤄낸 결과라 더욱 놀랍고 오늘 플레이가 잘 돼서 마무리한 것이 매우 기쁘다”고 말했다. 또 “침착하게 집중력을 유지하려고 했고, 좋은 샷을 하나씩 이어가려고 노력했다”고도 했다.
But as much as the Legends Tour is a professional golf tournament, it’s also something of an exhibition series, taking international golf to countries where its presence is limited. Cambodia is perhaps the most obvious example — it had never hosted any international tournament before this one — so this year’s tournament also served as a chance for the country to show the golf world what it has to offer.
presence: 존재감
limited: 제한된, 약한
serve as: ~의 역할을 하다
레전드투어가 프로 골프 대회인 동시에 일종의 전시 성격을 띠는 이벤트인 만큼, 골프 존재감이 약한 나라를 골프 업계에 소개하는 역할도 한다. 이번 캄보디아 대회가 이런 대표적인 사례다. 캄보디아는 이번 대회 전엔 국제 골프 대회를 개최한 적이 한 번도 없었다. 이 때문에 대회는 국제 골프계에 가능성을 보여주는 기회가 됐다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
