Top anti-doping body's global conference opens in Busan to set code, promote fairness in sports

The sixth edition of the World Conference on Doping in Sport opened Tuesday in the southeastern city of Busan, where the next iteration of the world's anti-doping code will be finalized.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has brought its biggest international gathering to Asia for the first time, after holding the conference in Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, South Africa and Poland.WADA President Witold Banka was joined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry, former IOC chief Thomas Bach, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Ryu Seung-min, Korean Sports Minister Chae Hwi-young and heads of international governing bodies for sports such as badminton, wrestling and table tennis. There are some 2,000 participants overall from 191 nations.At the conclusion of the conference Friday, WADA's Foundation Board will adopt the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and its accompanying “International Standards,” which will cover areas such as the list of prohibited substances, therapeutic use exemptions, testing, results management and data protection.The new anti-doping code will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and will be in force until 2033.WADA will also present the “Busan Declaration,” which will outline commitments to strengthen international cooperation in anti-doping, sports integrity and athlete protection.In his opening speech, Banka emphasized it requires “unity” to protect athletes, especially young ones, from temptations or even pressure to cheat and turn to banned substances, and noted how that unity has come under siege lately.“Recently, some voices have chosen confrontation over cooperation, speaking as if their nations or institutions stand above others ― as if only they acted with integrity,” Banka said. “WADA treats every athlete and every organization equally, regardless of nation, region, size or sporting tradition. There are no superior countries in anti-doping. No privileged voices. No moral hierarchies. No single group has all the answers.“And to those who behave as though they come from better systems, expecting the world to follow their personal crusades, we say respectfully but firmly: no,” Banka continued. “Anti-doping does not belong to one nation or one personality. It belongs to the world. Our responsibility is to protect all athletes ― from the most powerful sporting nations to the least, from well-resourced programs to those still building capacity. Fairness only matters when it applies to everyone.”Also at the opening ceremony, Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA) President Yang Yun-jun said the WADA conference will be “an important platform” that establishes new anti-doping standards and enhances global anti-doping governance, while also allowing for discussions on effective policies to prevent doping.“There will also be discussions on responding to new prohibited substances and methods, bolstering international cooperation, using digital technology for innovative doping prevention and setting up doping management governance,” Yang said. “KADA will actively tackle these global challenges and will continue to cooperate in efforts to strengthen the doping prevention network in Asia.”Yonhap