 Doctor says Trump had preventive screening MRI on heart, abdomen with 'perfectly normal' results
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 08:59
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media as he holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they walk on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House on Nov. 30 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor says the president had MRI imaging on his heart and abdomen in October as part of a preventive screening for men his age, according to a memo from the physician released by the White House on Monday.
 
Sean Barbabella said in a statement that Trump’s physical exam included “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in Trump’s age group. Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”
 

“The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” the doctor wrote.
 
The White House released Barbabella's memo after Trump on Sunday said he would release the results of the scan. He and the White House have said the scan was “part of his routine physical examination” but had declined until Monday to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical in October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or on what part of his body.
 
“I think that’s quite a bit of detail,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday when announcing the memo's release.
 
The Republican president said Sunday during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida that the results of the MRI were “perfect.”
 
“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” Trump said.
 
Trump added Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI.
 
“It was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”
 
Doctors typically order an MRI to help with diagnosing symptoms or to monitor an ongoing health problem. So-called preventive cardiac and abdominal MRIs are not part of routine screening recommendations. What Trump’s doctor called an “executive physical” generally refers to adding extra, nonroutine tests including MRIs and pricey, lengthy exams, not covered by insurance, that are marketed to wealthy people.

AP
tags donald trump health checkup

