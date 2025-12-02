 Illegal migrants to face clothing and mouth searches for phones at British ports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Illegal migrants to face clothing and mouth searches for phones at British ports

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 08:43
Migrants disembark from a British Border Force vessel as they arrive at the Port of Dover, in Dover, Britain, on Dec. 29, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Migrants disembark from a British Border Force vessel as they arrive at the Port of Dover, in Dover, Britain, on Dec. 29, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Police in Britain will be able to require illegal migrants to remove their coats and allow mouth searches at British ports so officers can look for mobile phones or SIM cards and gather intelligence on their journey, the government said on Monday.
 
The Home Office, Britain's interior ministry, said the new powers would support investigations aimed at dismantling criminal gangs suspected of smuggling migrants across the English Channel.
 

Related Article

It said the gangs frequently use phone contacts and social media to recruit migrants for small boat crossings from France, which have reached record levels this year.
 
The Labour government has been hardening its immigration policies, above all on illegal immigration, in efforts to stem the soaring popularity of the populist Reform UK party, which has driven the immigration agenda.
 
The law is expected to receive "Royal Assent" — a formality that does not involve further debate — in the coming days.
 
Officers can make migrants remove coats, jackets or gloves to search for devices and may inspect mouths for concealed SIM cards or small electronics, the Home Office said.
 
The government department, led by Shabana Mahmood, explained that previously, mobile phone searches were only possible after a migrant's arrest, adding that the new powers would let officers collect information faster.
 
Polls suggest immigration has overtaken the economy as British voters' top concern. Over the summer, protests took place outside hotels housing asylum-seekers at public expense.
 
The government's tougher stance on migration has been criticized by some rights groups, which argue that some policies scapegoat migrants and fuel racism and violence.
 
"Using invasive powers to search through the clothing — and even inside the mouths — of desperate and traumatized people when they have just survived a terrifying journey across the Channel is a dystopian act of brutality," said Sile Reynolds, Head of Asylum Advocacy at Freedom from Torture, a charity that provides therapeutic care for survivors of torture who seek protection in Britain.

Reuters
tags britain migrant security check sim card immigration

More in World

Melania Trump reveals White House holiday decorations and her theme, 'Home Is Where the Heart Is'

UN chief proposes slashing 2026 budget by $577 million, cutting 18% of jobs

Doctor says Trump had preventive screening MRI on heart, abdomen with 'perfectly normal' results

Zelensky says U.S. peace plan 'looks better' with revisions but work continues

Illegal migrants to face clothing and mouth searches for phones at British ports

Related Stories

Migrant worker dies in apparent fall during immigration raid

Gov't to begin issuing digital residence cards to foreigners from Friday

North Jeolla chosen as testing ground for innovative immigration policies

Homeland Security removes age limits for ICE recruits to boost hiring for Trump deportations

FSC plans to introduce fines for security breaches in wake of Lotte Card hack
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)