Warner Bros Discovery gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, Bloomberg News reports

Warner Bros Discovery was fielding a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the report said.The bids are binding, allowing the board to approve a deal quickly if terms are met, though the company has not described them as final, Bloomberg added.Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.Reuters