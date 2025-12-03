원화 약세, 물가 압력에 한은 금리 인하 사이클 종료 시사
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 10:15
BOK hints at end to rate-cut cycle amid weak won, inflationary pressure
원화 약세, 물가 압력에 한은 금리 인하 사이클 종료 시사
Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the base interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent on Thursday as it signaled an end to the rate-cut cycle amid a depreciating won and inflationary concerns.
signal: 알리다, 시사하다
depreciating: 절하되는
concern: 우려
한국은행은 목요일(11월 27일) 기준금리를 2.5%로 동결했다. 원화 약세와 인플레이션 우려가 커지는 가운데 금리 인하 사이클을 종료할 수도 있다는 신호를 보낸 것이다.
“Three of the six members [excluding the central banker] said they are highly likely to keep the rate unchanged at an annual 2.5 percent over the next three months,” said the BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong during a press conference held after the Monetary Policy Board meeting. “The remaining three members were open to a further rate cut.”
annual: 매년의
remaining: 나머지의, 잔여의
이창용 한은 총재는 금통위 이후 열린 기자간담회에서 “(총재를 제외한) 6명의 금통위원 중 3명은 향후 3개월간 기준금리를 연 2.5%로 동결할 가능성이 크다고 봤다”며 “나머지 3명은 추가 인하 가능성도 열어두고 있다”고 말했다.
In the last board meeting in October, four members were open to an additional rate cut. The BOK kept the interest rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting. Only one board member, Shin Sung-hwan, voted for a rate cut to 2.25 percent, maintaining his stance from October.
additional: 추가적인
consecutive: 연속적인, 잇따른
stance: 입장, 자세
지난 10월 금통위에서는 위원 4명이 추가 인하에 열려있었다. 한국은행은 이번까지 네 차례 연속으로 기준금리를 동결했다. 금리를 2.25%로 인하하자고 표결한 위원은 신성환 위원 뿐으로, 10월 회의 때와 동일한 입장을 유지했다.
“The three members that expressed a high chance of a rate freeze cited volatility in the foreign exchange market and growing inflationary concerns,” Rhee said. “The remaining three members who suggested a potential rate cut said that they should be open to lowering the rate for some time, considering there are both upside and downside risks to growth and uncertainty with the U.S. monetary policy.”
freeze: 동결
volatility: 변동성
inflationary: 물가 상승의
potential: 잠재적인
이 총재는 “동결 가능성을 제시한 세 분은 환율 변동성이 상당 폭 확대되고 물가에 대한 우려도 다소 증대된 만큼 당분간 금리를 동결하고 변화를 점검해 볼 필요가 있다는 의견이었다”고 밝혔다. 또 “인하 가능성을 제시한 세 분은 성장 경로의 상·하방 위험이 같이 있고, 미 연준의 향후 통화정책 불확실성을 고려할 때 아직은 금리 인하 가능성을 열어둘 필요가 있다는 견해”라고 덧붙였다.
Rhee added that the one-sided movement in the foreign exchange rate, driven by increasing investor bets on foreign equities, has reached a concerning level.
one-sided: 쏠림의, 일방적인
driven by: ~에 의해 주도되는
equities: 주식
이 총재는 외국인 투자자의 해외 주식 투자 증가로 인해 발생한 외환시장 쏠림 현상은 우려하고 있다고 밝혔다.
“Rather than the foreign exchange rate volatility, the excessive one-sided movement is concerning,” Rhee said, but added that a weak won doesn’t immediately lead to the kind of market instability seen in the past when Korea had a lot of foreign debt.
excessive: 과도한, 지나친
instability: 불안정, 불안
이 총재는 “변동성보다 지나치게 한 방향으로 쏠리는 점이 우려된다”고 밝혔다. 하지만 과거 외채가 많았던 시기와 달리 현재 원화 약세는 즉각적인 금융시장 불안으로 이어지지 않는다고 설명했다.
The won weakened over the past weeks, hitting 1,479.4 to the dollar on Monday. To tame the currency, the foreign exchange authorities verbally intervened earlier this month. They also formed a consultative body with the National Pension Service — the world’s third-largest pension fund — as its overseas stocks and bonds are large enough to affect the foreign exchange market.
weakened: 약세를 보인
tame: 길들이다, 다스리다
hit: 도달하다, 기록하다
verbally: 구두로
intervene: 개입하다, 조치하다
원화 가치는 지난 몇 주간 약세를 보이며 지난 월요일(11월 24일) 달러당 1479.4원까지 밀렸다. 외환시장의 불안 완화를 위해 당국은 이달 초 구두개입에 나섰다. 또 세계 3위 규모의 연기금인 국민연금과도 협의체를 구성했는데, 해외 주식·채권 투자 규모가 외환 시장에 상당한 영향을 미칠 수 있기 때문이다.
The BOK revised up Korea’s growth and inflation forecasts, citing the strong performance of the chip sector and a recovery in domestic consumption.
revise: 수정하다
forecast: 전망
sector: 분야, 산업
한은은 반도체 산업의 호조와 내수 회복을 이유로 한국의 성장률과 인플레이션 전망치를 상향 조정했다.
The semiconductor cycle fueled by artificial intelligence demand is expected to extend into next year, the bank said, though it remained uncertain about lasting through 2027.
fueled by: ~에 힘입은
extend: 연장되다, 이어지다
lasting: 지속되는, 오래가는
또 인공지능 수요에 힘입은 반도체 사이클이 내년까지 이어질 것으로 예상되지만, 2027년까지 지속될지는 불확실하다고 밝혔다.
The central bank's growth forecast also shifted upward for this year from August’s 0.9 percent to 1 percent. Next year’s estimation was also raised from the previous 1.6 percent to 1.8 percent.
estimation: 추정치
previous: 이전의, 앞선
한국은행은 올해 성장률 전망치를 지난 8월의 0.9%에서 1%로 상향 조정했다. 내년 전망치도 기존 1.6%에서 1.8%로 끌어올렸다.
WRITTEN BY JIN MIN-JI AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)