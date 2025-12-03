Korea's foreign reserves rise to over 3-yr high in November

Korea's foreign reserves rose for the sixth consecutive month in November to reach a three-year high, the central bank said Wednesday.The country's foreign reserves had stood at $430.66 billion as of end-November, up $1.84 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).It marked the highest level since August 2022, when the figure stood at $436.43 billion.The increase was largely attributable to an increase in investment income and a rise in foreign currency deposits held by financial institutions, the BOK said.Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasurys, had gone up $1.39 billion to $379.35 billion as of end-November, accounting for 88.1 percent of total foreign reserves.The value of foreign currency deposits rose by $490 million to $26.43 billion, while special drawing rights edged up by $20 million to $15.74 billion.Gold bullion holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.The country's International Monetary Fund eserve positions shed $60 million from a month earlier to $4.35 billion at end-November, the data showed.Korea ranked as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of October.China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Russia and India, according to the BOK.Yonhap