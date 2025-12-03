Korea's foreign reserves rise to over 3-yr high in November
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 08:59
Korea's foreign reserves rose for the sixth consecutive month in November to reach a three-year high, the central bank said Wednesday.
The country's foreign reserves had stood at $430.66 billion as of end-November, up $1.84 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the highest level since August 2022, when the figure stood at $436.43 billion.
The increase was largely attributable to an increase in investment income and a rise in foreign currency deposits held by financial institutions, the BOK said.
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasurys, had gone up $1.39 billion to $379.35 billion as of end-November, accounting for 88.1 percent of total foreign reserves.
The value of foreign currency deposits rose by $490 million to $26.43 billion, while special drawing rights edged up by $20 million to $15.74 billion.
Gold bullion holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
The country's International Monetary Fund eserve positions shed $60 million from a month earlier to $4.35 billion at end-November, the data showed.
Korea ranked as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of October.
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Russia and India, according to the BOK.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)