 Kospi opens slightly higher on Wall Street gains
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 10:27
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened slightly higher Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street led by improved appetite for tech shares.
 
The Kospi added 3.72 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,998.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.25 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.39 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite increased 0.59 percent.
 
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, while SK hynix shed 2.15 percent. LG Energy Solution remained unchanged.
 
Carmakers traded mixed, with Hyundai Motor also remaining unchanged from the previous session, while Kia moved up 0.43 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,467.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.06 percent from the previous session's close of 1,468.4 won.

Kospi opens slightly higher on Wall Street gains

