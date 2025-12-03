Porsche’s Cayenne Electric takes all-electric sports performance into the wild
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:59
Porsche AG unveiled its new all-electric SUV, the Cayenne Electric, to the public for the first time at the Icons of Porsche festival held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Cayenne Electric underwent test-drives in the Arabian Desert, one of the world’s most demanding testing environments, impressively proving that its innovative E-Performance technology takes off-road capability to the next level. The vehicle demonstrated outstanding performance in the “dune surfing” test, a signature challenge that every generation of the Cayenne has undertaken.
On the road, the Cayenne Electric delivers the driving dynamics of a sports car and the comfort of a sedan, while also retaining the model’s signature off-road capability. During desert testing conducted in extreme conditions — including on soft dunes with gradients exceeding 25 degrees and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — it delivered precise and immediate power, leaving a strong impression.
At the core of the Cayenne Electric is a newly developed drive system. The Cayenne Turbo delivers a maximum output of 1,156 metric horsepower and peak torque of 153 kilogram-meters (337.3 pound-feet). The instant responsiveness of the electric motor, combined with the “Sand” off-road driving mode and finely tuned accelerator pedal response, enables more precise control of power delivery.
The Cayenne Electric prototype completed desert tests on standard summer tires and with advanced chassis systems, including adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, offering impressive off-road capability and ground clearance of up to 245 millimeters (9.6 inches) in off-road mode.
As an optional feature on the Cayenne Turbo, Porsche’s Active Ride further enhances traction. “It feels as though the vehicle is virtually floating. The system compensates for uneven road surfaces directly at the wheels, minimizing body movement and reducing fluctuations in wheel load,” Vice President of the Cayenne Model Line Michael Schätzle said.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
