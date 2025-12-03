Asiana to temporarily reduce flights to LA in first half of 2026

Asiana Airlines, Korea's second-largest carrier, said Wednesday it will temporarily reduce flights on its Los Angeles route in the first half of next year as part of a route reorganization plan.Asiana plans to operate one flight per day on the Incheon-Los Angeles route from Jan. 15 through May 31, down from the current two daily flights, the company said in a press release."The temporary reduction is part of the company's broader route readjustment program based on demand," an Asiana spokesperson said.During the cited period, the available service will be Flight OZ204, departing Incheon at 9 p.m. and leaving Los Angeles at 11:30 p.m., the company said.Yonhap