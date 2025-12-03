Bungeoppang or taiyaki? Louis Vuitton releases snack-themed key ring under different names.
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 15:17
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Is Louis Vuitton's new charm shaped like bungeoppang, or Korean fish-shaped bread? Or is it taiyaki, a similar snack in Japan?
Korean consumers are expressing dismay over the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's latest snack-shaped key ring, which has a different name depending on the market: “LV Bungeoppang Bag Charm” in Korean and “LV Taiyaki Bag Charm” in English for global markets.
The Italian leather-made bag charm costs 1.41 million won ($959) in Korea and 800 euros ($931) in Europe. It can be opened with a zipper to act as a small pouch.
On Louis Vuitton's Korean website, the key chain is described as “a cultural homage to the fish-shaped pastry,” not specifying the name of the dessert the product was based on.
Both taiyaki and bungeoppang are pastries — typically eaten in winter — made in the shape of a fish and stuffed with sweet ingredients, usually red beans. Although similar in appearance, Louis Vuitton's decision to differentiate the names for the Korean market has ignited the two countries' centuries-old debate on the origins of certain cultural traditions, especially considering Japan's imperial rule over Korea.
Although official records are difficult to find, bungeoppang is said to have originated from taiyaki when Japanese people brought the snack to Korea in the 1930s during Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945. Since then, bungeoppang has evolved into a common street food in Korea.
Interestingly enough, Louis Vuitton sold bungeoppang at its flagship store in southern Seoul last year as part of an event for its new menswear lineup.
Louis Vuitton has previously introduced bag charms modeled after food items, including donuts, croissants, chocolate bars, biscuits and fortune cookies.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
