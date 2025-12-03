Cultural heritage program celebrates 10 billion won in contributions from Riot Games
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:59
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Riot Games Korea’s annual donations to the Korea Heritage Service under its "Cultural Heritage Guardians" program surpassed 10 billion won ($6.8 million) for the first time this year, becoming the first company in Korea to reach the milestone.
The Korean branch of the League of Legends game developer Riot Games signed its 2025 sponsorship agreement with the Korea Heritage Service at the LoL Park in central Seoul on Tuesday and pledged 800 million won for overseas heritage repatriation and the preservation of cultural assets in Korea. Riot Games Korea CEO Jo Hyuk-jin attended the ceremony, along with Korea Heritage Service Administrator Huh Min and other heritage agency officials.
The latest contribution raised Riot Games Korea’s cumulative donations to more than 10 billion won. No other private company participating in the Cultural Heritage Guardians program has crossed that mark, according to Riot Games Korea.
The Korea Heritage Service will use this year’s funding for overseas heritage repatriation, domestic preservation work on cultural assets and improvements to visitor services at the royal palaces in Korea.
Riot Games Korea has helped return several overseas cultural assets since it began its partnership with the Korea Heritage Service in June 2012.
Repatriation projects listed by the Korea Heritage Service include a royal bamboo investiture document for Queen Sinjeong, consort of Crown Prince Hyomyeong. The document served as the formal certificate that the Joseon (1392-1910) court issued when it installed her as Crown Princess. The government designated the document a national treasure in June 2023.
Riot Games Korea also supported conservation work at the four major royal palaces — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu — which form the core of Joseon-era palace architecture in Seoul. The company funded preservation projects at the royal tombs, a group of burial sites for Joseon kings and queens.
“We always try to grow as a game company that takes root in Korean society and earns the trust of our players,” Jo said. “We continued repatriation and preservation projects to give back for the support we received from the Korean community. We will continue responsible social-contribution activities based on pride in Korean cultural content.”
