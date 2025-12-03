Doosan Bobcat files patent infringement suits against Caterpillar

Doosan Bobcat, a Korean construction equipment maker, said Wednesday that its U.S. unit has filed multiple lawsuits against the U.S. construction firm Caterpillar over alleged infringements of its patent rights.Doosan Bobcat North America, also known as Bobcat Company, filed complaints with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. International Trade Commission, the Unified Patent Court of the European Union and a German federal court, accusing Caterpillar of infringing 14 patents, the company said in a press release."Bobcat Company is taking these legal actions to protect our patented technologies, defend fair competition and safeguard the innovation and craftsmanship that have defined our company for more than 65 years," the company said.The 14 patents at issue cover technologies that support key performance attributes, including maneuverability, power, efficiency and overall machine performance, it said."They are foundational to our machines' strength, versatility and precision, as well as to the future of Bobcat innovation — driving advancements across our product lineup and ensuring each machine is worthy of carrying the Bobcat brand," the company said.Yonhap