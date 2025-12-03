Cosmetics-hunting foreign tourists spend 1 trillion won at Olive Young through November

Samsung SDI receives grand prize at Korea Technology Awards for ESS solution

To be or not to be (real)

Hyundai and Kia set HEV sales records in U.S., but challenges from Japan and tariffs increase

Related Stories

Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States

Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. sales in August backed by SUVs, eco-friendly models

14 car manufacturers offer free EV safety inspections

Drifting together, not apart: Hyundai, Toyota chiefs take partnership into top gear at track day

Hyundai Motor, Kia combined sales rank 3rd worldwide in first half of 2022