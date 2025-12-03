 KB Securities opens Mumbai office to enter India's financial market
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 15:23
Officials attend the opening ceremony of KB Securities' new office in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 1, in this photo provided by the company. [KB SECURITIES]

Local brokerage KB Securities said Wednesday it has opened an office in India's financial capital of Mumbai to seek new investment opportunities there.
 
An opening ceremony was held on Monday at the new office located near India's financial center of Bandra Kurla Complex, with the attendance of the National Stock Exchange of India's Vice President Rohit Kumar and Korea's Consul General Kim Dong-wan, the brokerage said in a press release.
 

KB Securities added that its Mumbai office will serve as an outpost to secure various investment opportunities in India, including merger and acquisition deals.
 

Yonhap
