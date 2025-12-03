 Korea to triple onshore wind power generation by 2030 in bid to achieve carbon neutrality
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:50
Onshore wind power turbines installed on a mountain in Hwasun County, South Jeolla, on Apr. 21 [YONHAP]

Korea aims to triple its onshore wind power capacity to 6 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 while lowering generation costs as part of efforts to expand the use of environmentally friendly energy and achieve carbon neutrality, the Climate Ministry said on Wednesday.
 
The goal was announced at the inaugural meeting of the intergovernmental task force on accelerating the deployment of onshore wind power, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.
 

Under the plan, the country will seek to expand the capacity of onshore wind power facilities threefold over the next five years from the current level of 2 GW, the ministry said. It aims to raise the capacity to 12 GW by 2035.
 
The government plans to reduce the generation cost of onshore wind power to below 150 won ($0.10) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) by 2030, down from the current 180 won per kWh.
 
To reach the goal, the ministry said it plans to open bids to distribute 300 domestically manufactured wind turbines over the next five years.
 
It will also provide support for the development of small- and medium-sized turbines, as well as technologies for connecting onshore wind power facilities to energy storage systems and heat pumps.

Yonhap
