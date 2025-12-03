Samsung Electronics receives presidential award for GDDR7 DRAM
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:48
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Electronics received a presidential award for the technological prowess of its seventh-generation graphics double data rate (GDDR7) dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) at the 2025 Korea Tech Festival, the company said on Wednesday.
The exhibition is hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and runs from Wednesday to Friday at Coex in southern Seoul.
The 24-gigabit GDDR7 DRAM is cheaper, lighter and more efficient than high bandwidth memory. As the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem shifts toward inference workloads, industry experts increasingly regard GDDR7 as a suitable memory solution.
Market researcher TrendForce projects a sharp rise in GDDR7 demand as GPU adoption accelerates amid the AI boom, particularly with new releases such as Nvidia's RTX 5090. KB Securities expects Samsung to retain its position as Nvidia's exclusive GDDR7 supplier.
“Nvidia recently requested a major increase in GDDR7 supply from Samsung, prompting plans to more than double production capacity at the Pyeongtaek line,” said analyst Kim Dong-won, referring to Samsung’s large-scale semiconductor campus in Gyeonggi.
