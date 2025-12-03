Samsung SDI receives grand prize at Korea Technology Awards for ESS solution
Samsung SDI has received the ministerial-level grand prize at the Korea Technology Awards, held as part of the 2025 Korea Tech Festival on Wednesday, in recognition of its innovations in enhancing energy storage system (ESS) safety and reducing costs.
The award was presented by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources at the 2025 Korea Tech Festival at Coex in southern Seoul, according to the company. Samsung SDI said it was the only domestic battery maker recognized this year.
Samsung SDI earned the award for its development of the Samsung Battery Box (SBB), an integrated ESS solution featuring cutting-edge fire prevention and cost reduction technologies. As the company was the only Korean battery manufacturer to receive this year’s award, the honor underscored its leadership in ESS safety innovation, Samsung SDI said.
The SBB system integrates batteries and safety mechanisms within a 20-foot container, improving both user convenience and operational efficiency. It employs Samsung SDI’s proprietary Enhanced Direct Injection fire suppression system and No Thermal Propagation technology to achieve industry-leading fire safety standards.
Samsung SDI’s submission highlighted achievements, such as “preventing battery fire spread through world-class safety technology” and “reducing fire risks via remote monitoring systems installed across all domestic sites.”
In October, the company also signed an agreement with the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation to cooperate on creating a safer ESS ecosystem — a move now validated by this latest government award.
The recognition is expected to strengthen Samsung SDI’s position in the ongoing 2nd Centralized ESS Bidding Market, where safety performance carries increased weight in the evaluation criteria.
"We have established industry-leading competitiveness in ESS safety technologies," said a Samsung SDI official. "By combining the durability advantages of prismatic batteries with our advanced safety technologies, we will further reinforce our position in the domestic ESS market."
