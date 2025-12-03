 Securities firms' Q3 net down on bond-related losses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Securities firms' Q3 net down on bond-related losses

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 08:58
The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, is seen in this file photo taken on May 10, 2020. [YONHAP]

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, is seen in this file photo taken on May 10, 2020. [YONHAP]

 
Securities companies in Korea saw their net profit dip in the third quarter, largely due to reduced gains from bond trading, data showed Wednesday.
 
The combined net profit of 60 domestic securities firms came to 2.49 trillion won ($1.69 billion) in the July-September period, down 12.6 percent from a profit of 2.85 trillion won three months earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

From a year earlier, their net profit spiked 37.6 percent, the data showed.
 
The companies' combined income from commission fees jumped 14.1 percent on year to 4.39 trillion won in the third quarter, aided by a surge in stock trading, while their combined income from their own investment or stock trading gained 8 percent to 3.5 trillion won over the cited period.
 
Their combined assets stood at 908.1 trillion won as of end-September, up 56.4 trillion won, or 6.6 percent from three months earlier, and debts gained 6.9 percent to 807.3 trillion won over the cited period.
 
Their capital base climbed 4.4 percent on quarter to 100.7 trillion won, the data showed.
 
Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 23 billion won in the third quarter, up 2.4 percent from three months earlier, according to the data.

Yonhap
tags korea securities bonds earnings profit

More in Industry

Korea, France to hold industrial cooperation committee to discuss pending trade issues

Securities firms' Q3 net down on bond-related losses

Coupang executives liquidated shares before public disclosure of data breach

With youth employment dropping, students look to semiconductor specialty schools for guaranteed work

More than military duty: Why Samsung heir’s enlistment strikes national chord

Related Stories

Shinhan logs $3.29 billion profit, down 6.4% amid weak market

Coupang delivers first-ever annual operating profit of $473 million

Hyundai Mobis logs $487M profit in Q4, falling below expectations

Korean Air Lines sees operating profit fall 36 percent

Korea to sell 3.8 trillion won of government bonds next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)