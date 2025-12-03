Securities firms' Q3 net down on bond-related losses

Securities companies in Korea saw their net profit dip in the third quarter, largely due to reduced gains from bond trading, data showed Wednesday.The combined net profit of 60 domestic securities firms came to 2.49 trillion won ($1.69 billion) in the July-September period, down 12.6 percent from a profit of 2.85 trillion won three months earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.From a year earlier, their net profit spiked 37.6 percent, the data showed.The companies' combined income from commission fees jumped 14.1 percent on year to 4.39 trillion won in the third quarter, aided by a surge in stock trading, while their combined income from their own investment or stock trading gained 8 percent to 3.5 trillion won over the cited period.Their combined assets stood at 908.1 trillion won as of end-September, up 56.4 trillion won, or 6.6 percent from three months earlier, and debts gained 6.9 percent to 807.3 trillion won over the cited period.Their capital base climbed 4.4 percent on quarter to 100.7 trillion won, the data showed.Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 23 billion won in the third quarter, up 2.4 percent from three months earlier, according to the data.Yonhap