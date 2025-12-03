LG Innotek to display autonomous vehicle and EV solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:44
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
LG Innotek will showcase 35 integrated hardware and software solutions for autonomous vehicles and EVs at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January 2026, aiming to position itself as a leading provider in the era of AI-powered mobility.
The company said on Wednesday that it will unveil its latest products under a dedicated “future mobility” theme at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where CES 2026 will run from Jan. 6 to 9. The company's booth will feature two full vehicle mock-ups — one an autonomous vehicle and the other an EV.
LG Innotek plans to exhibit its offerings as complete systems, combining hardware with software, such as AI-driving functions, to meet rising demand from automakers. The move comes as global carmakers shift toward the AI-defined vehicle model, where components must integrate seamlessly with intelligent software platforms.
An autonomous vehicle mock-up will include around 20 components related to sensing, communication and lighting for advanced driver-assistance systems.
LG Innotek will also unveil external sensing components designed to enhance autonomous driving safety, including an active cleaning camera module powered by the company’s in-house AI software, frequency modulated continuous wave lidar for 3-D environmental mapping and advanced radar systems.
Visitors will be able to sit in the driver and passenger seats of the autonomous vehicle mock-up to experience a simulation of LG Innotek’s sensing systems via a screen mounted at the front of the vehicle.
Award-winning products will also be on display, including the ultra-slim pixel lighting module, which received a CES 2026 Innovation Award.
The EV mock-up will highlight LG Innotek’s core power and motor technologies, including 15 key products such as a wireless battery management system and a new “B-Link” module that integrates BMS and battery junction box functions. The company aims to spotlight its capabilities in integrated design for next-generation EV systems.
“LG Innotek will use CES 2026 as an opportunity to further cement its role as a leader in future mobility,” LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said. “We will continue to deliver differentiated technologies that create meaningful value for our customers and position ourselves as a trusted technology partner.”
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)