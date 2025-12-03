Science minister vows continued support for space sector following Nuri launch

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Wednesday pledged continued support for Korea's space industry, which played a key role in last week's successful launch of the homegrown Nuri rocket.Bae visited Hanwha Aerospace's research center in the central city of Daejeon, discussing the company's achievements in the defense, artificial intelligence (AI) and space sectors, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.The 200-ton Nuri blasted off from Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday last week, placing 13 satellites, including the main CAS500-3, into orbit at an altitude of 600 kilometers.The latest launch, the fourth of the Nuri project, marked the first time Hanwha Aerospace oversaw the entire assembly process as part of the government's long-term plan to hand over space technologies to the private sector.The science minister also visited the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), located in the city, presenting honors to staff members who contributed to the successful fourth launch of the Nuri rocket."Through the development of an independent AI model, the government intends to accelerate AI-based research innovation and build an environment in which companies can effectively carry out research projects," Bae was quoted as saying by the ministry."With the era of business-led space launches by companies such as Hanwha Aerospace being opened, the government will provide unwavering support in policy, industry, security and diplomacy to help Korea become one of the five major space powers."Yonhap