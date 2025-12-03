Korea seeks Unesco designation for 2 collections tracing history, protection of language

Exhibition on Admiral Yi Sun-sin to open at the National Museum of Korea

Does downtown Tokyo's transformation offer clues to Jongmyo development dispute?

Cultural heritage program celebrates 10 billion won in contributions from Riot Games

National Museum of Korea logs 100 million visitors since 1945, including 6 million this year

Related Stories

Artifacts strut the runway at National Museum’s costume contest

National Museum of Korea mulls charging entry fees as concerns grow over overcrowding

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea

Director of the National Museum of Korea publishes an art history book for foreigners

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products